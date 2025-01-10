Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $24.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.30.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $415.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

