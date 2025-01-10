uniQure N.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering**

On January 7, 2025, uniQure N.V., a leading gene therapy company focusing on transformative treatments for severe medical conditions, disclosed the initiation of an underwritten public offering. The company finalized an underwriting agreement with Leerink Partners LLC and several other underwriters for the public offering of 4,411,764 ordinary shares at a price of $17.00 per share. Additionally, the agreement allows the underwriters an option to purchase up to 661,764 additional ordinary shares within 30 days from the agreement date.

The estimated net proceeds from this offering are anticipated to be around $70.1 million. This amount is expected to reach approximately $80.7 million if the underwriters fully exercise their option for the additional shares. The offering, which is backed by a prospectus supplement dated January 7, 2025, is part of the registration filed on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the same date, securing automatic effectiveness upon submission. The closing of the transaction is predicted to occur on or around January 10, 2025, subject to the fulfillment of typical closing conditions.

The Underwriting Agreement incorporates standard representations, warranties, covenants, and agreements by uniQure, along with customary conditions to closing, indemnification responsibilities for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, and termination clauses. The legal opinion of Rutgers & Posch N.V. regarding the legality of the shares included in the offering has also been documented and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Furthermore, on January 8, 2025, uniQure issued a press release titled “uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering,” which detailed the specifics of the public offering. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions, are expected to be roughly $75 million. The underwriters, including Leerink Partners, Stifel, and Guggenheim Securities, are managing the offering, with Chardan and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acting as lead managers.

This press release underscores uniQure’s committed approach to advancing gene therapy as a potent mechanism for delivering potentially curative results. It accentuates the company’s dedication towards developing novel gene therapies for significant medical conditions, including Huntington’s disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe illnesses.

**Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:** The disclosure contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s beliefs and assumptions. While these statements are based on currently available information, actual outcomes may vary due to various factors such as market conditions, completion of the public offering, regulatory changes, and economic circumstances. uniQure advises against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and commits to updating them if necessary.

For further details on the public offering, interested parties can refer to the documents filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

