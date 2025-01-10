US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in US Foods by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

