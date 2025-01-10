Vaibhav Taneja Sells 7,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26.

On Monday, December 2nd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $394.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.12.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

