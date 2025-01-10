Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

