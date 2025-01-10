Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $107.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

