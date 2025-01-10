Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141,914 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 202.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 103,223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 162,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

