Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 262.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,745.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 160,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

