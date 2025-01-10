Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 116,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 123,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VGZ. StockNews.com cut Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Vista Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

