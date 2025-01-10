Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 116,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 123,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VGZ

Vista Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Vista Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.