Vocodia Holdings Corp. Announces Changes in Certifying Accountant and Appointment of New Independent FirmVocodia Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN: VHAI) recently disclosed significant changes in its certifying accountant, as per an 8-K filing with the Se

Vocodia Company Profile
Vocodia Holdings Corp develops a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) sales and customer service software. The company offers DISA, a humanized conversational AI technology, that can complete each stage of the conversational aspect of the sales process, business-to-business, and business-to-consumer.
