Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.54. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

