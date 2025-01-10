Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 169,676 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $25.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

