Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $83.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Shares of CL opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

