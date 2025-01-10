Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $87.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($13.78). The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -19.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman More Avery bought 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,129,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 244,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,124.70. This trade represents a 176.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 33,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

