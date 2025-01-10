Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Price

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

LDOS opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $107.73 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after buying an additional 405,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,912,000 after buying an additional 42,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,133,000 after acquiring an additional 522,764 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,153,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,007,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

