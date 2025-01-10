Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $193.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $182.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44. Woodward has a one year low of $131.69 and a one year high of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. Woodward’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,929.15. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,325.91. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,072 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Woodward by 135.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,170,000 after buying an additional 570,124 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $2,448,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 12.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

