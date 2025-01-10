William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.80. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,442,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,336,467.84. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

