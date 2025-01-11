14,155 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJUL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $78,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $90,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

