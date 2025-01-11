14,505 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,549 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

