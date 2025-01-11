2,000 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in XPO by 356.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.24.

NYSE XPO opened at $134.18 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

