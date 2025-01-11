2,802 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $98.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,834,228.20. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.