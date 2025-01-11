35,602 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 136.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,108.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

