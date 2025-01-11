4,296 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $105.64. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.