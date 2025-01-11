4,348 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $109.44 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

