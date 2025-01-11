5,996 Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. HTLF Bank lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 1,271,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after buying an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after acquiring an additional 157,446 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 150.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 177,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,123,000.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

