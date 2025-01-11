7,000 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 752.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 131.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

