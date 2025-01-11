7,419 Shares in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $351,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $361.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

