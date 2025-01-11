827 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 586,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.