957 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 957 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SAP by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SAP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 7.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $251.51 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $154.96 and a 52-week high of $256.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.45 and a 200 day moving average of $225.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.