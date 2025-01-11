ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Holdings Trimmed by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSEARCA:APUE opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.01. ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $37.51.
About ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF
