ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Holdings Trimmed by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:APUE opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.01. ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $37.51.

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

