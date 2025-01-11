Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $233.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

