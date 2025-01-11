Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,326 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $159,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,653,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,320,300,000 after buying an additional 873,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $218.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.