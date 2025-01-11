Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Cut by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 204.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 126.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,316,000 after purchasing an additional 292,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 444,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

