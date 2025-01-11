Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gibson Energy FY2026 Earnings

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GEI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.11.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.04. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.33 and a 52 week high of C$26.10.

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby bought 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,948.50. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

