Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSIQ. Mizuho initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.15 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.80 million, a PE ratio of -101.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 43.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

