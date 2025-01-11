Analysts Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips FY2026 Earnings

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.71.

Shares of COP opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

