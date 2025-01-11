Analysts Set Expectations for PBA FY2026 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $43.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 71.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,163,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,501,000 after buying an additional 1,319,709 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 83.2% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,976,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,498,000 after buying an additional 897,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,049,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000,000 after buying an additional 624,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

