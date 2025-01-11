Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy FY2026 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.92.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$67.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.33. The company has a market cap of C$70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.83 and a 1 year high of C$70.32.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander (Alex) Oehler acquired 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.05 per share, with a total value of C$431,947.64. Also, Director Colin Lindley sold 3,194 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.70, for a total transaction of C$219,425.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 697 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$47,883.41. The trade was a 82.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,911 shares of company stock worth $28,259,105. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.