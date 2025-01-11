Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 100.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Aramark by 360.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 112.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

