AVITA Medical’s (RCEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCEL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $239.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.58. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 194.69% and a negative net margin of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

