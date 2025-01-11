Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,180,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,403,000 after acquiring an additional 83,809 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VXUS opened at $58.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.