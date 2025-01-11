Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 146 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $643.36.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $508.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $489.90 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

