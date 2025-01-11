Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,403,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $134.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

