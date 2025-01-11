Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,615,000 after purchasing an additional 150,207 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,180,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAON by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,310,000 after acquiring an additional 525,132 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.87. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $144.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.92.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $654,078.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,490.14. This trade represents a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,726. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.