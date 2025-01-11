Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 220,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

