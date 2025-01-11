Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 81,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price objective (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $278.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.52. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

