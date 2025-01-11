Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $421,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

