Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 136.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $141.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.