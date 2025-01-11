Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.